Valentine's Day: Know all about popular dating app Bumble
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 7, 2023 01:00 PM 2023-02-07T13:00:09+5:30 2023-02-07T13:03:53+5:30
Valentine's Day 2023 sees a unique challenge for people's dating lives. Because of the pandemic, we were all confined to our homes, and meeting new people and going on dates became a challenge. With Valentine's Day 2023 around the corner, it might be a good time to check out some dating apps like Bumble. an app that could help you form some new connections and friendships.
Bumble, which was founded by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, also helps people make friends through a feature called Bumble BFF and connect for professional communication through Bumble Bizz. Only women can start a conversation in the case of heterosexual matches, and men have 24 hours to respond, which is also a feature of the Bumble app.
Just like Tinder, Bumble is also location-based and available on Android as well as iOS. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Bumble introduced Spotlight, a feature like Tinder’s Boost that highlights the user’s profile so that it is seen by more people.
For same-sex matches, a person has 24 hours to message before the connection expires, and the other user has 24 hours to respond.
Bumble Boost is the service's subscription package. Bumble Coins are single- and multi-use paid features that can be bought through in-app purchases. So, for instance, one will need to pay Bumble coins to use Spotlight.