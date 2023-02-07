Valentine's Day: Know all about popular dating app Bumble

Valentine's Day 2023 sees a unique challenge for people's dating lives. Because of the pandemic, we were all confined to our homes, and meeting new people and going on dates became a challenge. With Valentine's Day 2023 around the corner, it might be a good time to check out some dating apps like Bumble. an app that could help you form some new connections and friendships.

Bumble, which was founded by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, also helps people make friends through a feature called Bumble BFF and connect for professional communication through Bumble Bizz. Only women can start a conversation in the case of heterosexual matches, and men have 24 hours to respond, which is also a feature of the Bumble app.

Just like Tinder, Bumble is also location-based and available on Android as well as iOS. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Bumble introduced Spotlight, a feature like Tinder’s Boost that highlights the user’s profile so that it is seen by more people.

For same-sex matches, a person has 24 hours to message before the connection expires, and the other user has 24 hours to respond.

Bumble Boost is the service’s subscription package. Bumble Coins are single- and multi-use paid features that can be bought through in-app purchases. So, for instance, one will need to pay Bumble coins to use Spotlight.