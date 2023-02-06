Valentine's Day outfit ideas to wear on Feb 14

Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love—it's also about celebrating love and friendship in all its forms. This festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, including fertility rites and the pairing of women with men by lottery.

So whether you're spending the day with a romantic partner or celebrating platonic love, here are some stylish dresses to impress.

Midi Dress:

The most important part when picking a midi dress for a date night look is fabric. Look to the fashion trends 2023, and get inspired by tulle, lace and romantic ruffles that ruled the runway and should certainly find a place in your date night wardrobe.

Imogene Corset:

Bring the heat to a spicy date night in this siren red structured corset top that is sure to turn heads. Style it up with the matching skirt if you’re feeling mega bold.

Lilysilk The Armeria Lace Dress:

If you’re a ’90s style queen, look no further than this black midi dress. It has all the classic attributes of a timeless slip dress, with stylish accents like a delicate lace v-neck. It’s easy to dress up or down, depending on your accessories, too.

Brandon Maxwell Silk-Satin Mini Dress:

Don’t fret if you’re not feeling the look of a pink dress or a red dress, because you simply can’t go wrong with a staple LBD. This black silk-satin dress is flirty and fun, with a deep neckline, corset-like bodice and flared skater dress-inspired hem.