Vat Purnima Vrat 2024: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, and Celebration All You Need to Know about Hindu Festival for Married Women

The Vat Purnima Vrat is a revered Hindu observance celebrated by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This vrat, typically lasting three days, honors the legendary tale of Savitri, a devoted wife who defied death to save her husband, Satyavan. According to the Mahabharata, Ashwapati, the king of Madra, was childless and performed intense penance to appease the goddess Savitri, seeking her blessing for a child. Pleased with his devotion, the goddess granted him a daughter, named Savitri after herself. This year vat Paurnima in Maharashtra will be celebrate on Fri, 21 Jun, 2024.

As Savitri grew into a beautiful young woman, her intelligence and radiant personality made her an ideal bride. However, potential suitors were intimidated by her brilliance, and no one dared to ask for her hand in marriage.

Determined to find a suitable match for their daughter, Ashwapati and his wife, Malini, organized a swayamvar, a ceremony where Savitri would choose her own husband. From among the assembled princes, Savitri selected Satyavan, the son of Dyumatsena, the exiled king of the Salwa kingdom.

Despite his royal lineage, Satyavan lived a simple life in the forest with his blind parents. Savitri, impressed by his noble character and devotion to his parents, chose him as her life partner. Despite Narad Muni's warning that Satyavan was destined to die within a year, Savitri remained steadfast in her decision. They married, and Savitri embraced a life of simplicity and hardship in the forest alongside her husband.

The Three-Day Vrat

As the end of Satyavan's one-year lifespan approached, Savitri decided to observe the Vat Purnima Vrat, a rigorous three-day ritual to seek divine intervention and protect her husband from death.

On the last day of the vrat, Satyavan, while gathering firewood in the forest, collapsed under a banyan tree, succumbing to the effects of his impending death. Yama, the god of death, arrived to claim Satyavan's soul.

Undeterred, Savitri followed Yama, determined to bring her husband back. She engaged in a philosophical debate with Yama, arguing for the sanctity of marriage and the power of a wife's devotion. Impressed by her unwavering love and determination, Yama eventually granted her a boon.

Savitri was given the choice to either have her husband's life restored or to receive any other wish she desired. She selflessly chose to have Satyavan's life restored, demonstrating her unwavering love and devotion. Yama, bound by his word, revived Satyavan. Savitri returned to the forest with her husband. News of their miraculous reunion spread, and Dyumatsena regained his eyesight and kingdom, while Satyavan lived a long and prosperous life with his beloved Savitri.

Significance of the Vrat

The Vat Purnima Vrat is a powerful symbol of a wife's unwavering love and devotion to her husband. It is a reminder of the strength and resilience found in the bond of marriage. The vrat also celebrates life, overcoming obstacles, and the triumph of good over death.

Observing the Vrat

Traditionally, the Vat Purnima Vrat is observed for three days, starting on the Dwadashi (twelfth day) of the waxing phase of the moon in the Jyeshtha month. However, due to the constraints of modern life, many people choose to observe the vrat for a single day, typically on the Purnima (full moon) day.

The vrat involves fasting, offering prayers, and performing rituals around a banyan tree, which is considered sacred in Hindu tradition. Women also tie threads around the tree and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands. The Vat Purnima Vrat is a significant Hindu tradition that has been observed for centuries. It is a testament to the power of love, devotion, and the unwavering spirit of women who stand by their husbands through thick and thin.