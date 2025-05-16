Vat Savitri 2025 Amavasya and Purnima Vrat Dates: Know When to Observe the Fast?

Vrat Savitri Vrat holds a special importance for a Hindu married woman. During this vrat she prays for long life and good health of his partner (husband). As per the mythological saying the Savaitri with her wisdom and determination prayed and convinced lord Yama (God of death) to bring back is husband life. This year vrat will be observed on Monday, May 26, and Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat will fall on Tuesday, June 10.

While most Hindu festivals occur on the same date across India, Vat Savitri Vrat is an exception due to the difference in regional calendar systems:

In North India states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, which follow the Purnimanta lunar calendar, the vrat is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Interestingly, this also coincides with Shani Jayanti. In contrast, in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the southern states, where the Amanta calendar is followed, the fast is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima, fifteen days later. This form of the vrat is commonly known as the Vat Purnima Vrat.

Despite these calendar differences, the spiritual sentiment and the story behind the vrat remain the same. Women across regions worship the Vat (Banyan) tree and perform rituals symbolizing strength, endurance, and the sacred bond of marriage. This unique observance beautifully highlights the diversity of Indian traditions—distinct in practice yet united by shared values and timeless stories.

Puja Samagri: Red or yellow saree, Kalash with water, Mango leaves, Coconut, Kumkum, Haldi turmeric, Akshat, Fruits, sweets, dry fruits, Threads (sacred red or yellow cotton thread for tying around the banyan tree), Flowers and garlands, Incense sticks and diya (lamp), Vat Purnima vrat katha book or printed story of Savitri-Satyavan, Blouse piece, bangles, sindoor, comb (for offering to the tree as suhaag items)

Puja Vidhi