Vivah Muhurat 2024: Check Out Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates from November 2024 to March 2025

This year, the sacred Hindu ceremony of Tulsi Vivah (the symbolic marriage of the Tulsi or holy basil plant) will be observed from Kartik Shukla Dwadashi on Wednesday, November 13, through Kartik Purnima on Friday, November 15.

This event marks the end of a holy period, after which the wedding season for humans officially begins. Subsequently, markets for clothing, gold, and silver are expected to see a surge as they prepare for the bustling wedding season.

According to Panchang expert D.K. Soman, the auspicious wedding dates for the upcoming months are as follows:

November 2024: 17th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 26th, and 27th.

December 2024: 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, and 26th.

January 2025: 16th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, and 26th.

February 2025: 3rd, 4th, 7th, 13th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 25th.

March 2025: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 12th, and 15th