Vivah Muhurat 2025–26: Limited Wedding Dates Between November- July, See Full List

Vivah Shubh Muhurat 2025: Wedding season is on halt during Chaturmas period for religious and spiritual reflection, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to be sleeping. Therefore, auspicious ceremonies like weddings are avoided during this time, as it is considered more appropriate for introspection and spiritual focus than celebrations.

This year, Prabodhini Ekadashi 2025 is on November 2. On that day, Chaturmas 2025 ends and Tulasi Vivah 2025 marks the beginning of marriage activities after a four-month hiatus. In Pausha, marriages are again stopped for a month and then the marriage is organized directly until the next Ashadhi Ekadashi. However, since the marriage Muhurat is short this year, there are signs that the marriage will have to be 'hurried' in the true sense.

Astrologer Dr. According to the information given to Lokmat.com by Anil Vaidya, this year, between November 2025 and July 2026, there are 49 days for marriage and 0 days for auspicious activities like Munji and Sakharpuda. The main reason why the planets are not very favorable for marriage this year is the setting of Jupiter and the setting of Venus. According to astrology, getting married during the setting of these two important planets is not considered auspicious.

Auspicious Times for Marriage (Vivah Shubh Muhurat)

November 2025 - 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 30

December 2025 - 2, 5

February 2026- 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26

March 2026 - 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16

April 2026 - 21, 26, 28, 29, 30

May 2026 - 1, 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14

June 2026- 19, 23, 24, 27

July 2026- 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11

Munji Auspicious Times