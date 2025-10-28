Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date: When and How to Celebrate the Sacred Marriage Ceremony of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu

Tulsi Vivah is a marriage between the sacred Tulsi plant (holy basil) and Lord Vishnu. This festival is celebrated as a proper wedding ceremony. According to religious beliefs, Tulsi Vivah removes stress, conflicts and problems in married life. This year Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on on 2 November 2025.

According to the scriptures, every year on the 12th day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik, there is a tradition of celebrating Tulsi Vivah. On this day, Tulsi is married to Shaligram. According to religious beliefs, Tulsi Vivah removes stress, conflicts and problems in married life. Let's know the date, rituals and proper method of worship of Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah Date:

Dwadshi Tithi begins: 2 November 2025, at 07:31 AM.

Dwadshi Tithi ends: 3 November 2025, at 05:07 AM.

So according to the Uday Tithi, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on 2 November 2025.

Tulsi Vivah Shubh Muhurta 2025

Sunrise: 06:34 AM

Sunset: 05:35 PM

Moonrise: 03:21 PM

Moonrise: 03:50 AM

November 3 at 03:50 AM

Brahma Muhurta - 04:50 AM to 05:42 AM

Significance of Tulsi Vivah

As per the Hinduism, Tulsi is a sacred plant and people worship them by lighting diya's for happiness, peace and abundance. It is said that worshiping Tulsi aslo helps to improve financial condition of the house. Tulsi marriage removes obstacles in marital life. Moreover, the intimacy between husband and wife increases. The relationship becomes strong.

Do 'this' remedy on the day of Tulsi marriage

On the day of Tulsi marriage, lighting a lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening is believed to dispel poverty and bring happiness and prosperity. To receive the boon of continuous good fortune, offer 16 ornaments to Tulsi. Circumambulating Tulsi seven times is said to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, and performing Tulsi's aarti on this day is considered auspicious.