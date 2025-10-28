Dev Diwali 2025 Date: Know Why North India and Maharashtra Celebrate Dev Deepavali on Different Days and Its Spiritual Meaning

Dev Diwali is one of the auspicious occasion which is celebrated all over India. While Diwali is widely known in urban areas, Dev Diwali receives less attention regarding its date and significance. There are different date, on which Dev Diwali is celebrated in different states. There is lots of confusion about the exact date for celebrating Dev Diwali and social media contributes to increasing confusion! So, let's find out in detail about what Dev Diwali is called, why it is called and when it is celebrated.

Dev Diwali in North India and Maharashtra are different; because...

Dev Diwali that has started being discussed at present is the Dev Diwali of North Indians, which is celebrated on Tripuri Pournima. They are not different from us, only the difference is in the Panchang system. According to the Panchang used in Maharashtra and adjacent areas, when the new moon occurs, the new month starts from the next day. Whereas, according to the Panchang of North Indians, the new month starts on the next day of the full moon. This difference of 15 days occurs because both the systems start counting the same lunar month from different days. However, Chaturthi, Ekadashi, Pournima, Amavasya are celebrated at the same time all over India.

Along with this, the importance of festivals varies from region to region. Talking about Dev Diwali, North Indians celebrate the victory of Lord Mahadev on Tripuri Pournima as Dev Diwali, as it is the day when Lord Mahadev killed a demon named Tripurasura, while in Maharashtra, Dev Diwali is celebrated on Margashirsha Pratipada, because on that day the Shadaratri, i.e. the six-day festival of Khandoba begins, which ends on Champashashti, so they call this festival Dev Diwali and celebrate it.

When is Dev Diwali in Maharashtra?

The festival 'Dev Deepawali' or 'Dev Diwali' falls on Margashirsha Shuddha Pratipada. Accordingly, this year's Margashirsha month is starting on November 21, 2025. The first day of this month is Pratipada, which will be celebrated as Dev Diwali among the people of Konkan. When we celebrate Diwali in the months of Ashwin-Kartik, Chartumas is starting. Lord Vishnu is in sleep. He wakes up on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. At that time, Chartumas also ends. Therefore, this special Diwali of the gods is celebrated in the month of Margashirsha. On that occasion, the remembrance of all the gods and goddesses is the purpose of the Dev Diwali festival.

How to celebrate Dev Diwali?

During Dev Deepawali, oil lamps are lit in temples, and deities are anointed with Panchamrut, perfumed, and bathed with hot water. Besides family and Ishta deities, place, building, and village deities, along with sub-deities like Mahapurush and Vetoba, receive Naivedya. Because all these gods and goddesses are worshipped and offered to on this single day of the year, the people of the Konkan region call Dev Diwali 'Devas' Naivedya'.

Nevidya For Dev Diwali

Currently, this ritual is celebrated by making various fried items at home and consuming them. According to their own customs, in Dev Deepawali, apart from the usual foods, foods such as Puran Kadbu, Bharda Vade, Sanjaya Gharge, Alani Vade, Ghavan-Ghatle are placed on a plate for Naivedya. One of these Naivedya is taken at home and one is given to the workers outside. On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, all the gods who have been present in the house, village and family are mentioned and honored on Dev Deepawali.