Delhi likely to witness light to moderate rain over next 5 days, says IMD

New Delhi, June 29 The national capital can expect a cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The city on Thursday witnessed heavy rains in certain areas. The maximum temperature recorded was 34.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, said the weather department's bulletin.

Following the heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding regions, the weather department has also issued an 'Orange' alert for the city.

The maximum temperature for Friday is forecasted to reach around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at approximately 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD also predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for Friday.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi was "moderate" category at 101 on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

