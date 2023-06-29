Addicts arrested while consuming cannabis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested five addicts smoking cannabis in a chilim behind a school at Sant Tukobanagar on June 28 afternoon.

API S S Wagh, constable Dharmaraj Gaikwad, D S Dubhalkar and others received the information that the addicts are consuming drugs behind a school. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and arrested five youths in the age group of 25 years. The arrested have been identified as Onkar Bandal (25), Rahul Tidke (22), Anand Shahane (23), Deepak Dukale (25), and Amol Kharat (23, all residents of Jaibhavaninagar). A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.