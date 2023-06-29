Assam: Chief Minister Sarma apprises PM about flood situation

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence here on Thursday and apprised him about the flood situation in the state.

According to an official release, during the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Sarma briefed the Prime Minister about the latest flood situation in Assam and the slew of measures taken by the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people.

The Prime Minister, while appreciating the steps taken by the Chief Minister assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the state government to deal with the flood situation.

Chief Minister, Dr Sarma also briefed the development initiatives taken by the state government.

The Chief Minister also called upon the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday and discussed the scenario of flood in the state. The Union Minister assured all kinds of help for the people of Assam.

Later taking to his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "I had the privilege of seeking blessings of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in Delhi."

"Assam's well-being remains the top priority for Hon'ble PM. I apprised him of our developmental journey and received his kind guidance on the way forward," added Sarma.

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding, and brought normal life to a standstill in various parts of Assam, besides claiming the lives of seven people, as confirmed by the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), Assam on Wednesday.

According to the report, 12 districts have been hit by floods, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.

While 20 revenue circles have been affected and 395 villages have been hit by the flood, according to the FRIMS report.

The report also stated that 106 relief camps have been opened in 78 districts or sub-divisions and the total number of animals affected stands at 65,759 in 6 districts of the state.

