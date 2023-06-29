PM insensitive like Nero as Manipur burns, says Maha Congress

Mumbai, June 29 The Congress' Maharashtra unit on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word despite the violence ravaging the north-eastern state of Manipur for 52 days.

In a sharp reaction, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the country is "blessed with an insensitive PM that shames even the legend of ‘Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burnt’".

“On one hand, the Centre is taking no measures to end the ongoing brutalities in Manipur, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from meeting or speaking with the Manipuris. This is clearly an indicator of Modi’s dictatorial regime,” he said.

Condemning the move to stop Gandhi in Manipur, he said that the people there are waiting for help and solace from the Centre, but the PM kept busy visiting the USAas the state was in flames.

“Rahul Gandhi is visiting Manipur to learn about the sufferings of the people there, to convey his message of peace, love and brotherhood. Initially he was permitted to travel by road, and thousands thronged up to meet him. Seeing his popular appeal, the BJP government got jitters, intercepted his convoy and sent him back,” Patole claimed.

When the locals opposed this, they were allegedly targeted with teargas after Gandhi left the place as he was not permitted to meet and interact with them, he added.

According to Patole, for the first 25 days when Manipur was grappling with the holocaust, not a single representative of the Centre visited the state, and later Union Home Minister Amit Shah went there.

“Despite Shah’s visit, the state has not come under control yet, proving that the people of Manipur have lost faith in both Modi and the BJP, and hold them responsible for their predicament,” claimed Patole.

He again condemned the manner in which places of worship are being attacked and burnt, police stations being looted of weapons, huge financial losses incurred and many precious lives lost in the past 52 days. Instead of working to bring the situation there under control, the Centre is making speeches, organising events and releasing advertisements, but the people of Manipur will not forget or forgive the BJP’s stance or banning Gandhi from meeting them, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor