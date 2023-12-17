Vivah Panchami 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, significance and more - All you need to know

Vivah Panchami carries great significance in Hinduism, representing a pivotal moment in the Ramayana. It commemorates the day when Lord Rama, by breaking the bow of Lord Shiva and got married to Goddess Sita. Celebrated on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha Month, this year it falls today, December 17, 2023.

Date and Time: Vivah Panchami falls on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha Month. This year, the celebration will take place on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The Panchami Tithi begins on December 16, 2023, at 08:00 PM and concludes on December 17, 2023, at 05:33 PM. The opportune time for performing rituals, such as Ram Sita Vivah or Ramcharitmanas Akhand Paath, is from 09:42 AM to 12:16 PM. Shubh Choghadiya, considered auspicious for activities, starts from 01:34 PM to 02:51 PM.

Significance: Vivah Panchami holds a paramount place in Hindu festivities, commemorating the wedding anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. On this divine day, Lord Rama, displaying unmatched strength, broke the bow of Lord Shiva and entered into marital bliss with Maa Sita. The significance of Vivah Panchami resonates deeply with Hindus, who observe this day with profound reverence, offering prayers to the divine couple.

Celebrations: In the city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Vivah Panchami is celebrated with grandeur, especially in connection with the life of Lord Rama. In the Mithila region of India and Nepal, devotees observe this day as the marriage festival of Sita and Rama in temples. Cities associated with the divine couple, Sri Rama and Goddess Sita, witness joyous celebrations by devotees.

The Story Behind Vivah Panchami: According to Hindu scriptures, Sage Vishwamitra sought the assistance of King Dashrath's sons, Ram and Laxman, to protect him and other sages from demons hindering their yagnas. Ram and Laxman, under the guidance of Vishwamitra, defeated the demons and, subsequently, were taken to Janakpur. Here, in a Swayamvar, Lord Ram broke the bow of Lord Shiva, winning the hand of Mata Sita in marriage. This historic event led to the celebration of Vivah Panchami.

Puja Rituals: Devotees partake in various rituals to honor Vivah Panchami: