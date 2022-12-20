Ways to keep things exciting while dating long distance in the festive season

New Delhi, Dec 20 Relationships have always been a challenging aspect of life that needs constant care and dedication. Relationships are becoming more and more challenging as a result of contemporary dating patterns and the widespread rejection of monogamy. In the midst of all this, maintaining healthy long-distance relationships can be difficult, particularly during the holidays.

"New Year's and Christmas are one of the most beautiful times of the year and we see people coming together for holidays, travel and even weddings. For couples who are in long-distance relationships, this can be quite challenging as long-distance relationships are already demanding and it takes a big amount of mutual trust, patience, and compromise to manage. However, to keep things happy and exciting, long-distance couples can definitely incorporate some shared interests or to ensure the spark is always alive," shares Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India, Gleeden - a dating app.

If you are an LDR couple, here are some of the top ideas that will keep things exciting between you -

Virtual Movie Nights

A classic idea for Long Distance Relationships is watching your favourite movie, a new series or even sports events together. It is said distance makes one grow fonder but spending time like this together will help you rebuild the connection.

Flirting through texts

Flirting and cheesy conversations are bound to make anyone go weak and for couples in long-distance relationships is a guaranteed way to add the thrill. Whether this is just texting or even sexting, make sure you let your partner know they are the most special person for you!

Shower them with gifts

Let your partner know how much they mean to you with gifts and special gestures. Get them that sexy outfit for the parties they plan to attend or deliver the yummiest dessert in town. Every small action goes a long way when it comes to long-distance relationships.

Get Intimate

Couples require a sense of intimacy not just sexual but also emotional in order to stay deeply connected with their partners. Get on a virtual date and share your favourite Christmas stories or memories and exchange the best times you've had. You can add some spice by taking this ahead with phone sex or other ways that may work for you both. Remember, consent is an absolute requirement and do not do anything your partner is not comfortable with.

With these small acts of love, long-distance couples can ensure the festive season brings equal joy into their relationships.

