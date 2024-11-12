Wedding on a Budget? Here’s How to Save on Venue, Food, Decor, and More

With the wedding season kicking off across India, many families are feeling the impact of inflation on wedding expenses. Weddings, a cherished tradition, are growing costlier every year. While just a decade ago, a wedding budget of ₹2-3 lakh could ensure a quality event, today even a modest ceremony can cost around ₹10-12 lakh, and grander celebrations may easily cross ₹25-30 lakh.

This trend has added pressure on middle-class families, but with a bit of smart planning, an unforgettable wedding can still be achieved without breaking the bank.

1. Choose an Affordable Venue

Prime city venues like popular halls and hotels are often very expensive. opt for a newer marriage garden, a farmhouse, or a venue outside the city, which can save up to 50% on costs. Many hotels charge premium rates for weekends, while weekday bookings can offer discounts of 20-30%.

2. Go Digital with Invitations

Wedding cards can range from ₹50 to thousands per piece. Printing 400 cards could cost between ₹30,000 and a few lakhs. Consider sending e-cards, SMS, or video invitations, which are quick and cost-effective. For essential invites, print a limited number of cards for close family only.

3. Limit Food Expenditures

Food is often a significant expense, but not all guests indulge in a lavish spread. Simple, balanced meals, such as dal, rice, chapati, and a dessert, can satisfy most guests, especially those mindful of health. Streamlining the menu can cut down waste and costs.

4. Keep the Guest List Small

While weddings are special, limiting the guest list to close family, friends, colleagues, and a few neighbors can reduce costs significantly. In times of rising prices, a selective guest list is practical.

5. Minimize Decoration Costs

Expensive décor isn’t always necessary to create an elegant look. Simple, tasteful decorations using artificial flowers and fabric can be just as stunning. By reducing the use of fresh flowers and lavish elements, you can save on décor.

6. Find Budget-Friendly Photography

Well-known photographers often charge high rates. Instead, consider hiring a new but skilled photographer recommended by friends or family. This can ensure quality photos without a hefty price tag.

7. Consider Renting Attire and Jewelry

Custom-made wedding attire and rented jewelry can save a considerable amount. Many shops offer high-quality bridal outfits and jewelry on rent, allowing you to enjoy the look without the cost of ownership.

8. Track All Expenses

Keep a diary to record all wedding expenses, advance payments, and receipts. Staying organized will help ensure you don’t exceed your budget. With disciplined financial planning, you can potentially save over 50% on your wedding costs.

By adopting these strategies, middle-class families can host a beautiful wedding without compromising on quality or tradition.