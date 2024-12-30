Black Moon of 2024 is a rare celestial event occurring when two new moons appear in a single month. This will happen on December 30, 2024, at 5:27 PM ET (22:27 UTC), and for observers in India, on December 31, 2024, at 3:57 AM IST.

A Black Moon, while not an official astronomical term, refers to the second new moon within a month. The first new moon typically occurs at the month's start, while the Black Moon appears towards the end. This event is akin to a Blue Moon, which designates two full moons in one month. Although new moons are common, having two in a single month is rare, making the Black Moon noteworthy.

Timing and Visibility:

Americas: December 30, 2024, at 5:27 PM ET

Europe, Africa, Asia: December 31, 2024, at 3:57 AM IST

During this time, the moon will not be visible as it will be positioned between the Earth and the Sun, with its illuminated side facing away from us. This absence of moonlight results in darker skies, ideal for stargazing and observing distant celestial bodies like stars and planets.

Also Read: Know How Walking at a Faster Pace Can Improve Health and Reduce Signs of Aging

Stargazing Opportunities:

While the Black Moon itself cannot be seen, it creates excellent conditions for skywatching. With minimal moonlight interference, observers can enjoy clearer views of constellations and other astronomical phenomena. Notably, planets such as Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will be visible during this period.