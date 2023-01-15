What's all the fuss about?

New Delhi, Jan 15 OTT Bigg Boss fame, Urfi Javed's caught in the middle of a 'Bold attire' row. The social media influencer was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection with a complaint lodged by Maharashtra BJP Vice-President Chitra Wagh, alleging 'public indecency'.

Javed never fails to draw attention to herself with her clothing choices. Call them "bold", over the top, scandalous or just non-conformist, the actress has gained notoriety for her unique sense of style. Not one to fear her critics, she loves to experiment with different looks. Here is a rundown of and a few illustrations of what all the fuss is about!

