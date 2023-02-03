What's new at Surajkund Craft Mela 2023?

New Delhi, Feb 3 The world's largest annual craft fair, Surajkund Craft Mela 2023, will be the perfect place for Vivanta Surajkund-NCR to commemorate the Year of Millets.

Vivanta Surajkund-NCR presents a culinary journey woven with the values of social responsibility at the festival, bringing in an unforgettable experience of the traditional Indian millet combined with the innovation of elegant dining. The hotel's painstakingly crafted menu, created by Chef Prashant Banerjee/Sous Chef in honour of the International Year of the Millet 2023, tells the story of the superfood in a gastronomically inventive way.

In order to establish India as the "Global Hub of Millets" and to strengthen local communities, the United Nations General Assembly

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor