When friends trust me with a secret, it goes with me to the grave: Pranay Patil, author of Burgundy Winters in Europe

Pranay Patil, an author and social activist from Bangalore made the American bestseller’s list with his first paranormal romance novel, ‘Burgundy Winters: in Europe’. The international release in Midtown Manhattan was followed by a star-studded launch at Higginbothams in Bengaluru. Patil’s romantic piece was an instant hit in Romania, and the United States of America, and is now trying to foray into the Indian market.As a social activist, Pranay has come to the rescue of many rural Indians from discrimination, and he now claims that he will donate the proceeds to charity. Pranay Patil was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai, who appeared to be a fan of Pranay Patil's book. He spoke about how Patil's exploration of human relationships demonstrates just how a well-written book can vividly depict personal journeys. "I'm a firm believer in second chances, letting go & forgiveness. ‘Burgundy Winters in Europe’ is a journey we all are on in our ways. Shit happens to all of us. It’s how we respond that defines us and our journey of life." added Pooja Bedi, at the book launch.

Patil says that he has read a lot and has often found himself writing in a notebook or on a computer, but he never really considered publishing anything until last year, when he felt like going all out. He expressed gratitude towards his readers and stated that it was his responsibility to make this book available to Indian readers. In the novel "Burgundy Winters in Europe", Jace Tanner, an American rock star, is forced to face a fallout by his wild lifestyle after his bandmate Aiden Gill overdoses in his arms. In an effort to deal with the horrors of losing someone so dear to him, Jace finds himself falling into a whirlpool of depression. He finds Yasmine, a new girl in his life who might be a buoy in his turbulent life . Together, steamy romance builds, until it takes a sudden paranormal turn.Burgundy Winters in Europe has signalled a turning point in Patil’s life and profession. For him, the writing this book has been an extremely emotional experience.He refused to reveal real names of the characters in his book. “When friends trust me with a secret, it goes with me to the grave. That’s just how I am, ask anyone; and No, I will not reveal their identities.” Many readers specifically enjoyed the way Pranay wrote about love and forgiveness. Everything in the book felt honest, intense, smoky, hot, and occasionally cruel. He didn’t shy away from bringing up serious issues like heavy intimacy , psychological abuse, and other such topics. The ELA book club in New York has a new fictional crush-Jace Tanner.

One of his readers from the club said,”I adore how I was able to travel around Europe through this book and learn so much about all those cultures by the way the author describes every place in the characters journey."While another said, "This book is a true eye opener. Never before has a romance book been so light hearted yet so deep and meaningful. It is truly unique in the way that it isn't a cute romance novel, it focuses more on strength and overcoming. It truly made me question the fragility of life. I personally found it a refreshing read and it acted as a wakeup call to me."“Fans of romance novels with a scary undertone, flawed characters, plot twists, and travel will love this fast-paced tale. All romance enthusiasts, travellers, and fans of eerie plot twists are encouraged to read this novel.” Said Fiona McMann, a radio jockey in New York. “This book was an incredible journey overall, full of realistic goals, heartbreaks, and that it’s never too late to find happiness.”, she added