When is Diwali 2023? Check 5-day calendar and other details

Diwali, often known as Deepavali, stands as one of the most significant festivals within the Hindu community. This festival of lights is cherished by millions worldwide, holding a special place in their hearts. Deeply intertwined with the diverse tapestry of Indian culture, this enchanting celebration signifies the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and joy over despair.

In India, Diwali 2023 will be celebrated on 12th November (Sunday). Diwali is observed as a Gazetted Holiday throughout the nation. According to the Hindu calendar, this year Diwali will be celebrated after 20 days of the Dussehra 2023 festival.

5-Days of Diwali 2023 Celebrations in India:

Diwali is indeed one of the most extensively celebrated festivals in India and among Hindus across the world. This festival of lights encompasses five days, with each day carrying its own unique significance and customs. You can refer to the list below to gain insights into the five days of Diwali in 2023, including dates.

November 10, 2023: Dhanteras aka Dhanatrayodashi

November 11, 2023: Choti Diwali, Kali Chaudas

November 12, 2023: Diwali, Laxmi Pujan, Narak Chaturdashi

November 13, 2023: Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada

November 14, 2023: Bhai Dooj

On the primary day of Diwali, individuals don new clothing and come together with their families for prayers and puja. The most auspicious time for worship, or Puja Mahurat, falls between 05:40 pm and 07:36 pm. The exchange of gifts and sweets is a fundamental aspect of Diwali festivities. The night sky is illuminated by diyas (oil lamps) and fireworks, and people relish special dishes and sweets as part of the celebration.