When Is Shab-e-Barat 2025 in India? Know History and Significance of the 'Night of Forgiveness' Ahead of Ramadan

Muslims in India and other parts of the world will observe Shab-e-Barat in February 2025 ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which is also known as Laylat-ul-Baraa, which falls in the middle of Shaban month. Shab-e-Barat is also known as the 'night of forgiveness, which holds great importance in Islam.

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the 15 night of the month of Shaban, which is also the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. On this night, Muslims seek forgiveness for their sins from Allah and pray for the upcoming month of Ramadan, which is likely in the last week of February 2025.

Shab-e-Barat 2025 Date in India

The expected date for Shab-e-Barat in India will likely start after the evening prayers (Namaz-e-Magreeb) of February 13, 2025, and will continue until the dawn of February 14, 2025. However, it will depend on the sighting of the Shaban moon. Islamic dates follow the lunar calendar.

History and Significance of Shab e Baraat

According to Muslims, Shab-e-Barat is considered to be the night when Almighty Allah decides the fate of humans for the coming year. On this occasion, prayers for forgiveness are offered during this night. Muslims go to mosques and graveyards and pray to Allah for the peace of their ancestors.

This night is considered to be one of the four holy nights, the first being the night of Ashura (observed on the tenth day of Muharram), the second being Shab-e-Meraj, the third being Shab-e-Barat and the fourth being the night of Laylat al-Qadr. It is believed that the doors of mercy and forgiveness are open on Shab-e-Barat, and people pray to Allah to receive his infinite mercy. This is why Shab-e-Barat is a night full of blessings for all Muslims.