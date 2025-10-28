When Will Chaturmas 2025 End? Know the Date, Importance and Significance of Kartiki Ekadashi & Vishnu Prabodhotsav

Kartiki Ekadashi 2025: Chaturmas, which is full of festivals, fasts and rituals, is considered very important in the Marathi year. Major festivals like Ganapati, Navratri, Diwali are celebrated during this period. The Chaturmas period begins in the month of Ashadh. When will the Chaturmas period end this year in 2025? Let's know the importance and recognition of Kartiki Ekadashi...

Among the Ekadashis that come throughout the year, Ashadhi and Kartiki are considered very important for devotees. Just as a pilgrimage is made to Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, thousands of devotees also visit Pandharpur on Kartiki Ekadashi and visit Vitthal. Chaturmas is observed between these two Ekadashis. This year, Saturday, November 1, 2025 is Prabodhini Smart Ekadashi, and Sunday, November 2, 2025 is Vishnu Prabodhottsav. This day marks the end of Chaturmasya. Tulsi Vivaha begins from Ekadashi in the month of Kartik, and ends on 05 November 2025.

Vishnu Prabodhotsav after Kartik Shuddha Ekadashi

Vishnu Shayan is celebrated on Ashadh Shuddha Ekadashi, while Vishnu Prabodhotsav is celebrated on Dwadashi after Kartik Shuddha Ekadashi. Dakshinayan is considered the night of the gods, while Uttarayan is the day of the gods. Cancer Sankrant falls in the month of Ashadh; that is why Ashadh Shuddha Ekadashi is called 'Devashayani Ekadashi'; it is believed that the gods go to sleep on that day. On Kartik Shuddha Ekadashi, the gods wake up after sleeping; that is why it is called 'Prabhodhini (Bodhini, Devotthani) Ekadashi'. While the work of Brahma, the creator of the new world, is in progress, the guardian Shri Vishnu is inactive; that is why Chaturmasas is called Vishnu Shayan. It is said that then Lord Vishnu sleeps in the ocean of milk.

Udyapan of Chaturmas Vrats after Tulsi Vivah

There is a practice of marrying Tulsi to Shri Krishna on any day from the 12th day of Kartik Shuddhasi to the full moon. It is believed that if Tulsi is married, one gets the merit of giving a daughter and attains salvation. Tulsi is very important in Indian culture. Since Tulsi is dear to Lord Vishnu, it is also called Haripriya. It is said in the Padma Purana that worship of Vishnu without Tulsi is useless. It is believed that when the nectar came out of the churning of the ocean, its drops fell on the ground, from which the plant Tulsi was born. After Tulsi Vivah, all the vows taken during Chaturmas are Udyapan.