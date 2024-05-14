Which are the Top 5 Mattress Brands in India?

With the increasing amount of work schedules and personal commitments, people nowadays have less room for rest and sleep. But if you have a poor mattress, it can hardly help you get any sleep. Therefore, purchasing a comfortable mattress can be a good investment to improve your psychological and physical health. It can bring you quality sleep to improve your overall well-being and play a crucial role in ensuring adequate rest throughout the night.

Comfort mattresses will provide your body with proper support to keep your posture right and relieve you from pain and stiffness. Innovative mattress solutions can also prevent you from overheating or sleep motion disturbances. However, with so many brands to choose from, both online and offline, selecting the best mattress in India can be difficult and challenging.

Despite some manufacturers' claims of massive advantages, they might not be suitable for you. Therefore, rather than purchasing based on just your budget range, brand reviews and the word-of-mouth promotion of the salesperson, it's best to consider what meets your needs to improve your sleep health. Read on to find out the best indian mattress brands available in India for bringing a new mattress into your home.

When do you decide you need a new mattress?

Many might neglect the idea of replacing their mattress with branded ones to improve their comfort level without knowing when it's time to buy a mattress for change. Therefore, it's essential to understand the signs that indicate it is time to buy a new mattress:

Consider the age of the mattress, whose lifespan can vary from 7 to 10 years on average. So check if the mattress has exceeded that time period and is losing its supportive qualities, which can lead to poor sleep quality. If there are visible signs of wear and tear, such as sagging, lumps or visible foams or springs, it can no longer provide adequate support and comfort. Getting persistent discomfort or pain can be a major sign that your mattress is no longer suitable for your sleeping preferences to provide proper spinal alignment and pressure relief for restful sleep. If your asthma and allergic conditions are more frequent, then your old mattresses might be collecting too much dust, mites and mould. It might worsen your respiratory condition if you don’t replace it with a new mattress with hypoallergenic features and proper air and temperature regulation. Whether you are sleeping alone or sharing with a partner, kids, or pets, if your mattress is causing noise or you feel motion every time someone moves, it can disturb your sleep. So, upgrade to a mattress that provides motion isolation to limit wakeup during sleep.

What criteria do you follow when choosing top mattress brands?

●Quality and durability of the mattress

Evaluating mattress brands is essential to ensure the longevity and quality of the sleeping surface you choose. Make sure to choose durable components like latex, PU foam, memory foam, and sturdy springs that are best used in high-quality mattresses. Consider the best mattress brands in India that use high-quality materials with long-lasting durability. A mattress’s overall performance and longevity are all influenced by the mattress base and edge support components.

●Comfort and support levels of the mattresses

When you choose leading brands for top mattresses in India, make sure to put utmost importance on support and comfort. Their mattress technology solutions should provide a balance between support and comfort that suits a variety of sleeping positions and styles. You can look for mattresses with many comfort layers if you want to reduce pressure and improve proper spinal alignment with materials like latex, hybrid and memory foam constructions. Comfort and support can be further improved with features that can be customised, such as thickness and firmness adjustment.

●Price tags that give value for money

Comfort mattress prices can charge a higher price than any standard mattress. Therefore, to get value for money, it is important for consumers to decide on the best mattresses in India that are reasonably priced. The price should be relevant to provide exceptional comfort, quality, and durability when you buy mattresses. The best brands always deliver exceptional value for mattress comfort qualities as they prioritise necessary features to meet your sleeping styles without sacrificing their functionality. Buyers can compare the costs between brands to determine the total value of the mattress while taking into account cost factors like mattress materials, its construction and warranty coverage.

●Innovative technology integration

Most of the top mattress brands are utilising advanced technologies in the mattress formula and design to resolve common issues and enhance sleep quality. These include materials that relieve pressure, motion isolation strategies, and cutting-edge cooling technology. The mattress layers are created more ingeniously with advanced airflow, cooling, contouring, and anti-microbial technologies to ensure you get a complete quality sleep experience.

●Warranty period and trial feature

Mattress brands demonstrate confidence in the quality of their products by offering a risk-free trial period and an extensive warranty period. Many of these assure clients that they can test the mattress risk-free in their own homes and cover early sagging and manufacturing problems. However, make sure to thoroughly read the terms and conditions of the warranty period and trial period policy before making the purchase.

●Mattress care and maintenance requirement

When you shop from top mattress brands, they provide detailed care guidelines and suggestions for efficient mattress maintenance. Follow through with the guidelines to ensure proper maintenance to claim warranty replacement. If you want to improve your mattress lifespan, make sure to use a mattress cover and clean it when necessary. Make routine mattress rotation to avoid sagging. Choose mattresses that come with washable and changeable covers or replacement pieces, which makes it simpler for customers to maintain the cleanliness and freshness of the mattress over time and avoid allergens or respiratory issues.

Top mattress brands offering quality sleep mattresses in India

●Sleepwell mattress

Sleepwell stands tall as one of the top brands in the Indian market, serving over 50 years of improved sleep quality, starting the modern luxury comfort mattress revolution. Having been in business since 1971, they provide a large selection of mattresses made to accommodate various sleeping preferences. They offer the best support and pressure alleviation thanks to comfort layers with its exclusive innovations for availing mattress solutions such as Quiltec® foam, Pro Nexa® Foam and Pro Latex Plus® foam layers that enhance airflow and heat dissipation, easy-to-adapt contouring for body movement, and comfort bouncy feel, respectively. Moreover, when you buy a Sleepwell mattress, it includes Comfort Cell® technology to adjust to the natural shape of your spine to offer custom body support. There is also anti-microbial technology integrated into every Sleepwell mattress to protect from allergies and breathing disorders.

●Kurl-On mattress

Kurlon is one of the most reputed brands among the top 5 mattress brands in India. Since 1962, Kurl-On has established itself today as an excellent mattress brand offering ingenuity and cost-effective mattress solutions. The brand offers extensive categories of mattress selections, including memory foam and orthopaedic choices, along with other material mattress layers. Its mattress categories are best known for superior comfort, durability, and innovative designs. It utilises advanced technologies to ensure you get a restful and comfortable sleep experience.

●Coirfoam mattress

Coirfoam mattress is another popular brand in the Indian mattress market. It has an extensive range of comfort mattresses with proper thickness and integration of advanced layers. All its mattress choices come within the affordable price range and are suitable for every age group. Its inventory offers many variants of mattresses, such as orthopaedic, memory foam, latex, and coir mattresses. Its technology integration helps provide excellent support, breathability, and resilience. Each of its products comes with hypoallergenic features, motion isolation and temperature regulation.

●Emma mattress

India is a popular market for high-end sleep commodities manufactured by the German mattress brand Emma. India is a popular market for high-end sleep commodities manufactured by the German mattress. The brand includes outstanding comfort and support since they are made using advanced foam technology and ergonomic design concepts. They offer ideal spinal alignment and breathability with the integration of memory foam and supportive base layers.

●Peps mattress

Another popular mattress brand you can consider getting your comfort mattress is Peps, with its pocket-friendly price tags and quality with innovations. The brand offers exceptional comfort due to the use of premium materials such as memory foam, latex and pocketed springs. You can get additional comfort features like Zero Partner Disturbance Springs and Cool Gel Memory Foam, along with spinal support from Peps.

Summing Up!

While choosing the perfect mattress for your quality sleep, it's critical to consider your specific sleeping requirements for offering adequate back support, firmness level and other features for health issues like orthopaedics, allergies, respiratory issues or sleep disorders. Look for innovative mattress constructions with sleep solutions such as orthopaedic memory foam, breathable fabric, and hypoallergenic conditions to ensure a good night’s sleep.

Now you have a comprehensive idea of the top five mattress brands in India that provide a range of options that can cater to your consumer preferences and ensure restful sleep throughout the night. Follow through the above-mentioned criteria while choosing the mattress brand from India’s top mattress brands.