Why Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Is Special: Story, Fasting Benefits, and How to Break the Fast

Lord Ganesha is a god known as the remover of obstacles (Vighnaharta) and the god of wisdom, intellect, and new beginnings. It is one of the important deity Observing fast on Sankashti Chaturthi is consider auspicious. Angaraki Chaturthi, a Sankashti Chaturthi falling on a Tuesday, is considered highly auspicious. Today, January 6th, 2026, the first Tuesday of the year, marks this sacred occasion.

The merit of this fast is exemplified by the story of Sama, who unknowingly observed it on a Chaturthi. While searching for work, he fasted and chanted Ganesha's name, eating only after moonrise. This unintentional observance led him to accumulate merit and attain heaven after his death. Sama, a wicked demon who robbed and killed, once hid in a tree to ambush travelers. When no one appeared, he was forced to fast. Under the moonlight, he returned home and called for his son, Ganesha. Ganesha didn't hear him at first, so Sama stood at the door, repeatedly calling his name. Finally, Ganesha heard him and opened the door. Sama's wife had prepared a meal, and they ate together.

After reaching heaven, Kritavirya, burdened by the remorse of his past life as a robber, sought atonement. The gods returned him to earth as a human. Childless and distressed, he fervently worshipped Ganesha, knowing the Chaturthi fast fulfills desires.

Blessed with a son, his family rejoiced. This inspired other devotees to observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast. Let us, too, observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast to fulfill our desires and attain salvation, as Kritavirya did.

How to Break Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi?

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi fast is traditionally broken only after the sighting of the moon. Devotees wait for the local moonrise and, once the moon is visible, offer arghya by pouring water while facing the moon. Sesame seeds or rice grains may be added to the water, and a short prayer or mantra, such as “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah,” is chanted. After this, a simple puja is performed for Lord Ganesha by offering modak, durva grass, flowers, incense, and lighting a lamp. Reading or listening to the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha is considered especially auspicious on Angarki Chaturthi.

The fast is then broken by consuming the prasadam offered to Lord Ganesha, starting with water, milk, or fruits, particularly for those who observed a strict fast. A light satvik meal is eaten afterward, usually avoiding grains, onion, garlic, and tamasic food. Observing and breaking the Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi fast in this manner is believed to remove obstacles and bring divine blessings, strength, and success.