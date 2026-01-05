Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi January 2026: Know City-wise Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

The first Sankashti Chaturthi of the year 2026 will be observed on January 6. This occasion is considered especially significant as it coincides with the auspicious Angarki Yoga. Devotees perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the bestower of happiness. Among these, observing the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered particularly auspicious and rewarding. Let us take a look at some important aspects of this sacred observance.

About Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is considered a rare and highly auspicious occasion. When Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, Angarki Yoga is formed. The term Angaraki is associated with the planet Mars, which appears fiery red like a burning ember. According to legend, Mars received the Ganesha mantra from Sage Bharadwaja and worshipped Lord Ganesha with great devotion. Pleased with his penance, Lord Ganesha blessed him, saying, “Since my birth tithi is Chaturthi, the Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday will be known by your name as Angaraki Chaturthi.”

References to this yoag can be found in the Mudgala Purana and the Ganesha Purana. It is believed that observing the Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi fast brings divine grace, as Lord Ganesha, who purified the inauspicious planet Mars, is also believed to remove obstacles and grant salvation to his devotees. The ancient tradition of fasting and worshipping Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning moon in each Marathi month, continues with devotees honoring Ganesha according to their customs. Observed for thousands of years in India, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered the most significant Ganesh fast, believed to bring auspicious results quickly. Anyone can observe this fast. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with Rahu Kaal (inauspicious time) from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

City wise Moonrise Timings

City Names Moonrise Time Mumbai 09:22 PM Thane 09:20 PM Pune 09:17 PM Ratnagiri 09:21 PM Kolhapur 09:18 PM Satara 09:18 PM Nashik 09:16 PM Ahilyanagar 09:13 PM Dhule 09:11 PM Jalgaon 09:08 PM Wardha 08:55 PM Yavatmal 08:58 PM Beed 09:09 PM Sangli 09:16 PM Sawantwadi 09:20 PM Solapur 09:10 PM Nagpur 08:53 PM Amravati 08:58 PM Akola 09:02 PM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 09:10 PM Bhusawal 09:07 PM Parbhani 09:04 PM Nanded 09:02 PM Dharashiv 09:09 PM Bhandara 08:50 PM Chandrapur 08:53 PM Buldhana 09:06 PM Malvan 09:22 PM Panaji 09:21 PM Belgaum 9:18 PM Indore 9:04 PM Gwalior 8:51 PM

Sankashti Chaturthi Ritual

On Sankashti Chaturthi, wake up early and bathe, then fast throughout the day. Perform the Shodashopachara Puja of Lord Ganesha, including anointing the idol with pure water. During the Abhishek, recite the Atharvashirsha 21 times if known, otherwise chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" 108 times. Offer flowers, incense, a lamp, and Naivedya, remembering Lord Ganesha's name. Partake of and distribute the prasad. At night, observe moonrise, light incense and a lamp, and offer Naivedya to Lord Ganesha again. After seeing the moon, offer Arghya, sing Ganesha's aarti, and offer hibiscus flowers and durva grass before breaking your fast. Offering a hibiscus flower and durva grass is especially important on this day. Reciting or listening to the Atharvashirsha with devotion is also beneficial. Do not break the fast before seeing the moon.