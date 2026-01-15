Why Haldi Kumkum Is Celebrated from Makar Sankranti Till Ratha Saptami

During Makar Sankranti Haldi Kumkum ceremony is one of the important event and it can be performed till Rathasaptami. There are not only traditional reasons behind this ceremony, but also several important practical reasons.

Worship of the Primordial Divine Feminine Power: Haldi-Kumkum is a festival for married women. Turmeric and vermilion are considered symbols of auspiciousness and power. Through this ceremony, married women honor the 'feminine principle' or 'divine feminine power' in each other. Applying turmeric and vermilion to each other is considered an act of worshipping the divinity within the other woman.

Health Importance According to the Season: This period is the winter season. In the Sankranti gift exchange, we give things like sesame seeds, jaggery, sugarcane, chickpeas, jujubes, and carrots.

Exchanging gifts: Through this exchange, women give each other winter fruits and grains that are essential for the body, thus taking care of their health.

Medium for Social Harmony and Communication: In earlier times, women had limited opportunities to step out of their homes and participate in social activities. At such times, Haldi-Kunkum served as a valuable platform. On this occasion, women come together, share their joys and sorrows, and exchange ideas. By saying, "Take sesame and jaggery and speak sweetly," old grudges are forgotten, and relationships are renewed.

Why only until Ratha Saptami?

Ratha Saptami is the day when the sun's chariot changes its course, and the intense light of the sun reaches the earth. Ratha Saptami marks the culmination of the 'transition' period of Makar Sankranti. It is believed that by this day, vitality has completely spread throughout nature. Therefore, this joyous celebration that begins with Sankranti concludes on Ratha Saptami.

The Significance of Exchanging Gifts ('Vaan'): During the Haldi-Kumkum ceremony, gifts ('vaan') are exchanged. A 'vaan' is not merely an object, but a form of 'giving'. There is a religious belief that giving gifts earns merit and increases prosperity in the household.