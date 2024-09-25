Why Popping Pimples Is a Bad Idea: Here Are Tips to Heal Acne Without Damage

Pimples are a common issue that most people have experienced at least once. Some individuals, worried about their appearance, resort to popping pimples with their fingernails. However, this practice can cause significant damage to the skin. While it may seem like a quick fix, popping pimples can worsen the situation, leading to inflammation, infection, and further acne outbreaks. Our bodies need time to naturally heal these blemishes.

Habitually popping pimples, often referred to as "pimple popping," can create additional skin problems. After squeezing pimples, dark spots may remain, making the skin look worse. This behavior increases the risk of skin infections and facial scarring. Dermatologist Dr. Ruben Bhasin Pasi warns about the dangers of pimple popping.

1. Pimples should not be popped: Dr. Pasi emphasizes that while popping may appear to provide relief, it can severely damage the skin. Digging at pimples introduces bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells deeper into the skin, leading to larger and more persistent blemishes.

2. Popping pimples causes black spots: Repeatedly popping pimples can result in lasting dark marks on the skin. This damage can cause swelling and may leave permanent discoloration that fades over time but rarely disappears completely.

3. Skin infection: Popping pimples opens the skin to bacteria from your hands, increasing pain and prolonging healing. It can also spread bacteria, leading to more acne. Acne serves a purpose by clearing dirt from the skin, so it's best to allow it to heal naturally.

4. Care tips for pimples:

- Gently wash your face with warm water and a mild cleanser.

- Always clean your hands before touching your face.

- Use non-comedogenic skincare products that won’t clog pores.

- Apply sunscreen to protect blemishes from sun exposure.

- Consult a dermatologist if your pimples are severe or persistent.