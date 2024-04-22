Why You Should Not Troll Prachi Nigam, the UP-10th Board Topper and Instead Understand What Is PCOS

UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam made headlines not for her achievements, but for her facial hair. Fortunately, many people came out in support of her and criticized the trolls on social media. The facial hair growth is due to PCOS. Let's take a deep dive into what PCOS exactly and why women grow facial hair.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder causing enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. The cause of polycystic ovary syndrome isn't well understood but may involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Symptoms of PCOS

The symptoms of PCOS often appear in multiple generations of the same family, it is likely that the syndrome is partially caused by alterations or mutations in certain genes. Studies done on animals indicate that in certain instances, PCOS could be triggered by genetic or chemical changes that happen while in the womb.

Signs of PCOS

Menstrual: abnormal menstruation, absence of menstruation, heavy menstruation, irregular menstruation, short and light menstruation, or spotting Weight: obesity, overweight, or weight gain. infertility, acne, dark patches of skin in folds and creases, depression, inappropriate male features, loss of scalp hair, oily skin, or unwanted hair.

Treatments

Birth control pills to regulate menstrual cycles, metformin to counter insulin resistance and prevent diabetes, statins to manage high cholesterol, hormones to boost fertility, and procedures to remove excess hair may be prescribed. Home Treatments like doing physical exercise, Weight loss and Electrolysis and we can also take Anti-diabetic medication, Statin, Hormone and Hair growth inhibitor.

PCOS Can Be caused Because of Following Reasons.

1. High androgen levels

Although androgens are male hormones, they are also present in small amounts in women. Facial hair growth is nothing but a sudden surge of androgens in a woman. Birth control pills can also increase the production of androgens in the body. In this case, it is very important to seek medical advice.

2. Increase in testosterone levels

Male hormones are called androgens, the most famous of which is testosterone. In men, testosterone is involved in the production of voice and sperm. All women produce some testosterone, but higher than normal levels can increase your sex drive, affect your periods, and cause excess facial and body hair.

3. PCOS

One of the main causes of high levels of male sex hormones in premenopausal women is polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a common condition that causes cysts to develop on the lining of the ovaries. Along with excess hair growth, women with PCOS may gain weight and experience irregular periods and acne.

4. An under-active thyroid gland

The thyroid is a hormone-producing gland that controls the body's use of energy, oxygen, and heat production. It is managed by the pituitary gland. Hyperthyroidism is 10 times more common in women and usually occurs between the ages of 20 and 40. An overactive pituitary gland can cause excessive hair growth.

5. Adrenal hyperplasia

Abnormal hormone production can cause hirsutism. In many cases, there is a situation where women start producing male hormones, which causes abnormal growth of facial hair. One of the most common causes of facial hair growth is polycystic ovarian syndrome (POS). It is again the hormonal imbalance that causes facial hair growth. Adrenal gland disorders such as Cushing's syndrome, adrenal cancer, and congenital adrenal hyperplasia can also cause excess hair.

Can PCOS be Cured?

There is currently no cure for PCOS. Management will differ depending on the most bothersome symptoms and on a woman's desire to become pregnant. For women who are not seeking pregnancy, treatment will likely focus on correcting or harnessing the underlying hormonal imbalances. (Source yalemedicine.org and Appollo)