Winter Skin Care: Using Face Steam the Wrong Way? These 2 Ingredients Can Boost Skin Glow

Everyone knows taking steam is beneficial for our skin but doing it wrong way can cause irritation. If you add some necessary ingredients to the right amount and hot water, then such steaming will benefit the skin more. If you mix some natural ingredients with it instead of just steaming plain water, the effect will be doubled. Many people make some mistakes while steaming, which can dry out the skin. Therefore, let's see the right way to steam and what are the two 'magical' ingredients to use in it. \

Dermatologist Manoj Das has shared a video on Instagram about the right way to take face steam and what two things to add to the water while steaming that will increase skin glow .

What is right way?

First of all, take water in a pot and let it boil properly. While the water is boiling, add small pieces of orange peel and beetroot peel to it. Even after adding these ingredients, let the water boil for a while and then remove the pan from the heat. Now take a thick towel. Sit in front of the pan and cover your head and the pan completely with a towel, so that the steam does not escape. While taking steam, keep your face at a safe distance from the pan, so that the hot steam does not burn your skin.

Benefits of taking steam in this way...

1. Hot steam opens the pores of the skin, due to which the accumulated dirt and excess oil are easily removed.

2. The natural extract from orange peel and beet leaves goes directly into the skin in the form of steam. This naturally supplies the skin with vitamins. When the skin gets vitamins directly, the skin brightens quickly and the face gets a natural glow.

3. Taking steam in this way increases blood circulation in the face. If the blood circulation is good, the skin looks younger and healthier.

4. The nutrients in beetroot peels give the face a light pink glow, which makes the face look fresher.

How many times a week should you steam?

According to skincare experts, you can do this special 'face steam' remedy 3 times a week. Regular steaming in this way improves the skin texture and the face always looks fresh. If you have very dry skin, then you need to take special precautions while steaming. Make sure to apply some moisturizer on your face before steaming. This will prevent your skin from drying out further due to the heat of the steam and the ingredients in the moisturizer will be absorbed deep into the skin.