Women powering the jewellery industry

New Delhi, Nov 18 Throughout decades, we have witnessed women sharing a close relationship with jewellery. This is one of the reasons why certain jewellery pieces are preserved and passed on through generations within the family that eventually become treasured heirlooms. As valuable as the jewellery may be, with each new owner comes an individualised emotional experience and minor modifications to suit personal tastes.

Brides that once favoured hands full of bangles are now opting for delicate cuffs and bracelets. Not only bridal jewellery, the trend across the jewellery industry continues to evolve continually, but one thing that doesn't change is women's affinity for jewellery. Why is this so? The reasons are many; the most pertinent is that jewellery symbolizes femininity and is considered a personal asset. If you notice, every piece has a story to tell and holds deep sentimental value. Often, these personally valuable pieces incline on individual preference more than a trend. But this doesn't mean the two things can't go hand in hand.

Decoding The Ongoing Market Trends

Reports indicate that the global demand for jewellery is growing as the world continues recovering from a recession followed by an ongoing pandemic. In the last few years, consumers have gravitated towards branded jewellery. This trend is particularly evident among consumers belonging to the upper-middle-class strata of society, especially in Asia, where branded jewellery acts as a status symbol.

The World Gold Council report suggests that the demand for gold jewellery was highest

