World Coconut Day 2024: Why Coconut is Known as Kalpavriksha and Key Facts About Its Significance

Coconut is a uniquely valuable fruit, with every part serving a purpose. It holds significant importance in religious practices, health, culture, food traditions, and commerce. To raise awareness about the versatility and significance of coconuts, World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) since 2009.

The Economics and Importance of Coconut Production

Country's Coconut Production (in 1,000 tonnes)

1991-92: 10,080

2004-05: 8,829

2009-10: 15,730

2014-15: 14,067

2019-20: 14,006

2021-22: 13,283

Importance of Coconut in Worship and Health

Religious Significance : Coconut is used in every religious ritual, symbolizing purity and auspiciousness.

: Coconut is used in every religious ritual, symbolizing purity and auspiciousness. Health Benefits : Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes, helping to maintain balanced hydration in the body.

: Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes, helping to maintain balanced hydration in the body. Nutritional Value : Wet coconuts are rich in nutrients, making them a valuable addition to the diet.

: Wet coconuts are rich in nutrients, making them a valuable addition to the diet. Culinary Uses : Coconut milk is commonly used in preparing various dishes, while coconut oil is a staple in daily cooking.

: Coconut milk is commonly used in preparing various dishes, while coconut oil is a staple in daily cooking. Commercial Uses: Coconut sticks are utilized to make a variety of items, including ropes, footwear, and mats.

Major Coconut-Producing States

The leading coconut-producing states include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, and Bihar.

Interesting Facts About Coconuts