World Coconut Day 2024: Why Coconut is Known as Kalpavriksha and Key Facts About Its Significance
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2024 01:30 PM2024-09-02T13:30:15+5:302024-09-02T13:32:20+5:30
Coconut is a uniquely valuable fruit, with every part serving a purpose. It holds significant importance in religious practices, health, culture, food traditions, and commerce. To raise awareness about the versatility and significance of coconuts, World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) since 2009.
The Economics and Importance of Coconut Production
Country's Coconut Production (in 1,000 tonnes)
1991-92: 10,080
2004-05: 8,829
2009-10: 15,730
2014-15: 14,067
2019-20: 14,006
2021-22: 13,283
Importance of Coconut in Worship and Health
- Religious Significance: Coconut is used in every religious ritual, symbolizing purity and auspiciousness.
- Health Benefits: Coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes, helping to maintain balanced hydration in the body.
- Nutritional Value: Wet coconuts are rich in nutrients, making them a valuable addition to the diet.
- Culinary Uses: Coconut milk is commonly used in preparing various dishes, while coconut oil is a staple in daily cooking.
- Commercial Uses: Coconut sticks are utilized to make a variety of items, including ropes, footwear, and mats.
Major Coconut-Producing States
The leading coconut-producing states include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, and Bihar.
Interesting Facts About Coconuts
- Average Tree Height: The average height of a coconut tree is 98 feet.
- Bushy Trees: Coconut trees that are 60-80 feet tall are considered bushy.
- World's Tallest Coconut Tree: The tallest recorded coconut tree stood at an impressive 186 feet.
- Top Producers: Indonesia, the Philippines, and India lead the world in coconut production.
- Annual Yield: A single coconut tree produces an average of 180 coconuts per year.
- Coconut-Related Fatalities: Approximately 150 people worldwide die each year from coconuts falling on their heads.