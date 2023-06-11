World Gin And Tonic Day

By life

New Delhi, June 11 Celebrate World Gin Day and #StirCreativity with 10 carefully chosen botanicals from far-flung locales around the world, which are then delicately vapour infused to capture their bright, colourful flavours. Bombay Sapphire brings the premium spirit to mark the beginning of the worldwide festival of all things gin and presents it as the ideal blank canvas for creativity. Its adaptability and well-balanced flavour profile offer countless cocktail-making possibilities.



PEPPERMINT G & T

Ingredients:

50 ml Bombay Sapphire

40 ml peppermint tea

60 ml premium tonic water

Mint sprig

Star Anise

Method:

Fill a balloon glass with ice.

Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea.

Top up with 60ml premium tonic water.

Garnish with a mint sprig & a star anise.



CRANBERRY G & T

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire

30ml cranberry juice

70ml premium tonic water

A lime wedge

Method:

Fill a balloon glass with ice

Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire

Add 30ml cranberry juice

Top up with 70ml premium tonic water

Garnish with a lime wedge



SPICED MULE

Ingredients:

45 ml Bombay Sapphire

15 ml lime juice

Dashes aromatic bitter

30ml ginger beer

Lime wedge

Cinnamon stick

Method:

Fill a mule mug with ice

Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire,

Add 15ml lime juice & dashes aromatic bitter

Top up with 30 ml ginger beer

Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick



ORANGE AND PEPPER TWIST

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire

100ml tonic water (chilled & freshly opened)

1 Orange wedge

2 Full grinds of black pepper

Method:

Squeeze an orange wedge into a Balloon glass

Add two grinds of black pepper

Pour in the Bombay Sapphire and swirl the glass to mix and infuse

Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and stir to mix and chill.

Top with 100ml of tonic water by pouring it gently down the bar spoon to retain as much effervescence as possible.

Gently fold/stir with a bar spoon to combine



Celebrate this 'World Gin Day' with Classics from THE Park Hyderabad

THE Park hotels across the country are home to some of the finest cocktails in town. Through years of tailoring our drinks to the palate of our customers, THE Park has crafted some fine cocktails that always leave the guests wanting for more. Here is the recipe curated by Bartender Mahesh Madhani.

GUAVA MARY

Ingredients:

60ml Gin

Dash of angostura bitter

Dash of Tabasco

120ml Guava Juice

Preparation:

Pour all the ingredients in cocktail shaker along with ice cubes.

Shake well and strain into a martini glass rimmed with salt and paprika powder.

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor