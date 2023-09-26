World Heart Day 2023: Foods that contribute towards a strong and healthy heart

Food has a significant impact on heart health and can lower your chance of developing heart disease. In reality, a number of characteristics that are risk factors for heart disease, including blood pressure, triglycerides, inflammation, and cholesterol levels, can be affected by the foods you eat.In this article, we discuss some heart-healthy foods you can eat daily to boost your cardiovascular health.

Walnuts

A daily serving of a few walnuts may help decrease cholesterol. It might also guard against artery inflammation in your heart. Omega-3 fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, plant sterols, and fibre are all abundant in walnuts. However, make sure to eat only a few a day as these small bits are very high in calories.

2. Olive oil

Made from crushed olives, this oil is a good source of fat. Antioxidants that promote heart health are abundant. Your blood vessels might be shielded by them. Olive oil can reduce cholesterol levels when it is used in place of saturated fats like butter. Try it with toast, cooked vegetables, and salads.

3. Oranges

Oranges are sweet and juicy, and they include the cholesterol-lowering fibre pectin. They also contain potassium, which aids in blood pressure regulation. Two cups of OJ per day improved blood vessel health, according to one study. Men's blood pressure was also reduced by it.

4. Whole grains

Fibre and other nutrients included in whole grains help to control blood pressure and maintain heart health. By adopting easy substitutes for refined grain products, you may boost the proportion of whole grains in a heart-healthy diet. Alternately, be daring and experiment with common whole grains, such as farro, quinoa, or barley.

5. Legumes

Legumes also referred to as pulses or beans, such as beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils, can all dramatically lower blood levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as "bad cholesterol." They also include high levels of protein, fibre, and antioxidant polyphenols, all of which are good for the heart and overall health.

6. Green leafy veggies

Leafy green vegetables with a high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants include spinach, kale, and collard greens. They're a particularly good source of vitamin K, which helps to safeguard your arteries and support healthy blood clotting. Also, they include a lot of dietary nitrates, which have been demonstrated to lower blood pressure, lessen arterial stiffness, and enhance the functionality of the cells lining blood vessels.