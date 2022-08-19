World Photography Day: 5 picturesque locations in India to get that perfect click

With a picture one can capture thousands of emotions, forever frozen in a frame. To pay tribute to this art form, World Photography Day is annually observed on August 19.

Photography is both an art and science. It is science for the novice who needs rules and guidelines to master the craft, and art for the masters to carve out a niche, to put them far above everyone else.

If you are someone who loves to click and is looking for locations to get that aesthetic snap, then on the occasion of World Photography Day here are 7 picturesque locations in India that you can visit.

Ladakh is situated between the ranges of the Himalayas and Karakoram. The glacier-filled hilltops, fresh motorable mountain passes, exotic trekking trails and others make this place, a picturesque one.

With its river, temples, ghats, rituals and every part of this place having an antique look; photographers can get that perfect sepia shot. Varanasi has a very photogenic environment.

This place harbours a collage of rocks, boulders, and bits of old monuments which never fail to fascinate visitors. Known as the 'city of ruins', Hampi is a small village in the northern part of Karnataka and is regarded as one of the most beautiful towns in the state.

The city has the Golden temple, which looks like a giant glowing gold monument on the velvet waters in nightlight. In the morning, you can click perfect pictures of the architectural beauty.

Meghalaya also famously known as the 'Abode of the Clouds' is where you can capture crystal waters, caves, lush green landscapes, and forests. Meghalaya is where you can capture nature at its best as it's a treat to the eyes, for nature lovers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor