World Renowned Astrologer Hemant Barua Honored With The Prestigious ‘Doctor Of Astrology And Best Astrologer In India’ Award

The world considers Astrology as a religious doctrine, but in reality, it is a science, which requires a deeper study just like any other branch of science. Dr. Hemant Barua, a world-class practitioner of astrology, who lives by this belief, was recently presented with the “Doctor of Astrology” and the “Best Astrologer in India” awards in an international event on June 2, 2022. The event was organized by the leading institution of astrology, Jyotish Integrated Research Institute (JIRI). Dr. Hemant Barua has won 100s of awards for his noteable work in the field of astrology and astroscience, apart from refoing uncountable lives with his deep knowledge.The vast repertory of knowledge under astrology, which also includes a profound spiritual learning, is testimony to the fact that humans have developed a specialised scientific outreach that teaches the mankind about how its decisions, thoughts, and feelings could change the course of their lives. The knowledge about astrology stems from the date of birth of an individual, which is the exact moment in which a human is born on this earth. This date, which includes the time and place of birth as well, is exceptionally significant for the students of astrology, as it contains the key to details about a person’s past, present and future. It is this science that Dr. Barua is the proponent of.

Dr. Barua is known as the best astrologer of India for speaking on the various aspects of astrology in seminars around the world. He has shared his wisdom at event organised by the leading organisations of the world on astrological science. In the event, organised in Uttarakhand, where Dr. Barua was felicitated with these two awards, a seminar was also conducted by JIRI’s Founder Dr. Rakesh Dagar and Co-founder Rekha Joshi Dagar. Among the other attendees at the event were leading astrologers of India like Pandit Rajiv Sharma, Dr. Ajay Sharma, Jyotishacharya Indra Kumar and Special Guest, Diwan Kumar, MLA of Ramnagar constituency.The two awards were given to Dr. Barua for his outstanding research work “Trimayasha.” Trimayasha is a medium to study the contrary effect of planets and how to regulate them effectively. The leading astrologers have appreciated Dr. Barua’s research.Apart from presenting his research work in seminars around the world, Dr. Hemant Barua, the top astrologer in India, also analyses the birth-charts of his clients, some of whom are renowned industrialists, movie stars and politicians too. Besides, he also writes articles and records videos to share his expertise with the world. More than 75 thousand people have been benefitted with his 26 year’s vast experience of astrology through telephonic consultation. He provides his astrology consultation services all over the world though his website



