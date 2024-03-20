World Sparrow Day 2024: Know History, Importance and Significance of The Day

World Sparrow Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of sparrows, particularly the house sparrow, which is facing a decline in population globally. This day, observed annually on March 20, aims to highlight the importance of sparrows in the ecosystem, including their role in pollination and pest management.

The event was first established in 2010 by India’s Nature Forever Society and France’s Eco-Sys Action Foundation to emphasize the need for sparrow protection and to celebrate the human-sparrow relationship. Celebrations include various activities like bird-watching events, awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, building birdhouses, and planting trees to provide habitats for sparrows.

By participating in events, campaigns, and activities on World Sparrow Day, individuals can actively contribute to the conservation of sparrows and promote a greener, more sustainable environment.