World Tourism Day: Celebrity favourite destinations where you can plan your next holiday

Udaipur, Rajasthan

As Rajasthan is known for its scorching heat during summer, this is the best time to visit its cities. Udaipur can be a prime destination for tourists. The city is known for its beautiful palaces including City Palace, Sajjan Garh Palace. After a tour to these palace, its serene lakes can be a great spot to spend evening. People can visit Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar, Udai Sagar, Swaroop Sagar, Rangsagar, Doodh Talai in Udaipur. People can also visit to grand temples like Eklingji Temple, Ranakpur Temple, Kesariyaji Temple in Udaipur and also enjoy wildlife treks. The place is known for its folk dance, festivals, music, and bonfires.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Those who enjoy sightseeing more than cultural fiestas can think of visiting Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Most of the southern states of India are known for the scenic beauty of their forests and mountain ranges. There is a lot to see in Ooty from Avalanche Lake, the Botanical Garden, and Kalhatti Falls. Along with this, tourists can also visit the pine woods, and enjoy hiking through coffee plantations, orange groves, and tea gardens.

Spiti Valley, Laddakh

Apart from the scenic beauty of Ladakh, people also chose to travel through bikes and car for a memorable ride to their destinations. There can be no better destination than Spiti Valley for those who are planning to spend their holidays in Ladakh. People can take a tour to the ancient monasteries in the area. Some of them are Tabo, Kee Gompa, Sakya Tangyud, etc. Apart from that, tourists can also enjoy its lakes like Chandratal, Suraj Taal, Dhankar, Nako. For wildlife lover there is Pin Valley National Park. The place is a perfect match for adventure lovers and those who want to go on treks and camping.

Switzerland

Switzerland is beautiful to another level and it's mesmerizing. It has a lot of variety of views from snow to plain mountains and water streams. The weather is amazing and it's very less populated. It's gorgeous.