Zara launches its first ever beauty line

New Delhi, Dec 17 With the goal of creating a range of products that anyone regardless of skin colour, gender, age or personal style will want to use, embracing individuality and a new perspective on the idea of beauty, Zara launched its first ever comprehensive beauty line this December. The best ingredients, cleanest formulae and refillable containers are used to create each product.

The line of cosmetics for the eyes, lips, face and nails was developed under the creative direction of renowned British makeup artist Diane Kendal, who has worked on some of the most recognisable runway looks in New York, Paris and Milan as well as some of the most recognisable fashion photography in history. It is the outcome of careful deliberation and was developed over the course of more than a year with virtual communication between the team in Spain and Diane in New York.

"When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use. Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable and accessible to all. I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face and nails. To have this breadth of colour and sense of playfulness, while also being clean and using high-quality ingredients, is something that hasn't really existed before. Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties," shares Diane Kendal.

The soft edit of nail polish

Eva Lopez-Lopez, who leads Zara Beauty, remarks, "Our goal was to create something truly inclusive in which many can participate innovative products with a playful, personal and individualistic character, all made with the high-performance ingredients and true colour innovation. Those were mutual ambitions that we shared with Diane, so she is the perfect person for us to work with."

New York and Paris-based creative agency, Baron & Baron, have developed unique and custom packaging. Inspired by the "Z" from the Zara logo itself the entire line is on a slant elegant, refillable and designed to enhance the experience of using each product that it contains. Baron & Baron also developed the brand concept, the launch and strategy and the 360 creative, digital and social program: "Instead of gearing their concept towards specific targeted markets, which is something very common in the beauty industry, Zara has opted to cover the entire market with a ground breaking line that is flexible with its products to obtain any look for any beauty. This is what inspired our overarching brand message, of celebrating something for everyone," stated by Fabien Baron.

Tinted lip balm

Zara Beauty is available this December with a holistic shopping experience that includes integrated virtual 'try on' features at Zara.com and currently at DLF Promenade, New Delhi, with more stores across India to follow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor