Zendaya's stylist Law Roach announces retirement; says he will always have "love" for the actor

Washington [US], March 16 : Renowned Hollywood stylist Law Roach has announced his retirement citing "politics, the lies and false narratives" in the fashion and entertainment world as the reason behind his decision.

However, he did come in full support of Zendaya and said that he will always have "love" for her.

"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z.....we are forever!" Roach tweeted on Wednesday.

He added, "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

Law Roach announced his retirement through an Instagram post that had "Retired" written on it. He wrote in the caption, "My Cup is empty..... thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win ... I'm out."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpxyUz-OqpK/

Zendaya and Roach have worked together for almost 12 years, according to Page Six.

Roach has styled many celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Lindsay Lohan among other A-listers.

