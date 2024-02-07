10 Key Decisions from Election Commission's Verdict in Nationalist Congress Party Case

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the real nationalist congress party. Additionally, the party's name and watch have been given to Ajit Pawar's group. This decision has dealt a major political blow to Sharad Pawar's group.

After a few tests, the Election Commission took a decision on the petition regarding who the real NCP belongs to. "We will challenge the EC's verdict in the Supreme Court. We are sure that the Supreme Court will give us justice," said Jayant Patil, state president of NCP's Sharad Pawar faction.

What did the Election Commission say while delivering the verdict?

Ajit Pawar's party is the real NCP Ajit Pawar allowed to use party name and symbol Sharad Pawar group recognised as an independent group As many as 41 MLAs from Maharashtra and seven from Nagaland are in favour of Ajit Pawar. Two Lok Sabha MPs are in favour of Ajit Pawar. One MP gave a certificate from both sides. Five MLAs from Maharashtra gave certificates from both sides. For the Rajya Sabha elections, the Sharad Pawar faction should suggest the symbol and the name of the party. If the option is not given by 4 pm on February 7, 2024, it will be recognised as an independent. In the NCP, intra-party elections were not held in a democratic manner.

I humbly accept the result

"It is a way of seeking justice after developments have taken place in any party. Accordingly, we went to the Election Commission. We made our point, and others made their point, too. In a democracy, the majority is a priority, so today we got the NCP party, the party's symbol clock and the flag. The decision taken by our fellow 50 MLAs has been approved by the Election Commission. A hearing has also been held before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. I don't know when they will deliver the results. We hope they will deliver the results as soon as possible," Ajit Pawar said.

With the new generation...

When asked if he was opposing the allegations of running away from the party, Ajit Pawar said, "Where is the question of running away from the party? We don't think about who says what. I am not bound to respond to anyone's allegations. The Commission considered our case to be true. If the verdict had gone in their favour, I would have gone to court. We are here to do the work of the state. " Ajit Pawar also said that he will continue to work for the state with the new generation.