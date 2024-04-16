10-Year-Old Rudra Chavan From Nashik Achieves International Chess Rating

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, 10-year-old prodigy Rudra Madhav Chavan, a student at Ashoka Universal School's Arjun Nagar campus, has risen to international recognition by securing an impressive FIDE (World Chess Federation) Rapid rating of Elo 1435.The FIDE rating system, renowned as the gold standard for evaluating a player's proficiency in chess, has bestowed upon Rudra this special award, showcasing his adeptness at planning his moves and understanding the intricacies of the game.

Rudra's journey towards chess excellence began in 2021, marked by unwavering commitment and tireless practice. He resides in the small town of Vani, situated 10 kilometers away from his school, dedicating approximately three hours after school for his training through an afterschool academy. His continuous effort to enhance his game has led to this impressive achievement, highlighting his ability to strategize his moves and grasp the dynamics of chess. When asked about his remarkable feat, Rudra expressed heartfelt gratitude to his coach, Madhav Chavan, who is also his father, and the esteemed faculty members of Ashoka Universal School. Discipline, strategic thinking, and a thirst for continuous learning have been instilled in Rudra from a young age, making him an extraordinary chess player. He encourages fellow enthusiasts to pursue their passions with unwavering determination, echoing the sentiment that excellence is achieved through dedication and perseverance. As Rudra embarks on his illustrious chess journey, his ultimate life goal is to become a 'Chess Master' in the future.