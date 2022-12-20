1000 illegal buildings in Ulhasnagar to be regularised after developers violate rules



The Maharashtra state government will regularise over a thousand dangerous and unauthorised structures in Ulhasnagar for a fee of 2,200 rupees per square meter.Regularization is the process of accrediting building projects that have been finished without a Building Regulations certification. Through the regularisation process, individuals may submit a retroactive application for previously rejected works.As part of the strategy, the government has also chosen to grant an additional Floor Space Index (FSI) to facilitate the redevelopment of the run-down, unlawful structures discovered with various forms of breaches.Due to various infractions by the developers or the tenants, the Mumbai satellite town currently comprises 1055 unlawful constructions.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister, said that the government had approved the regularisation of the unlawful constructions in Ulhasnagar. Most buildings and their developers broke the laws governing FSI, marginal space, lift and lobby reservations, and open space.Many house owners have not recorded their sale deeds, and it is impossible to identify the developers of some of the buildings. Unit owners in these buildings have very little documentation to prove their ownership, such as electricity bills and tax receipts.The formula needed to be simplified because of technical issues. Additionally, the government has chosen to provide an extra FSI between 35 and 65% of the allowed FSI. In the event that the building's developers cannot be found and the building has not been transferred to the society, we are also granting the society the ability to redevelop the property, according to a representative of the urban development department.

The majority of these structures were built on Sanad properties that the state government held and leased out for the development of the housing developments. The state government already loosened the requirements for cluster redevelopment by enabling the group redevelopment of a 4,000-square-foot plot by providing more FSI.The move, according to Ulhasnagar BJP MLA Kumar Ailani, will aid in the rehabilitation of ancient and dilapidated structures. "These are the structures that were built more than 30 years ago." The renters there are suffering because over 30 of them have been demolished. Residents of Ulhasnagar had long been waiting for this, he said.