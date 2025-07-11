11-Month-Old Dies After Being Struck by Trishul During Family Dispute

A shocking incident unfolded in Kedgaon, Daund taluka, where an 11-month-old baby lost his life in a domestic altercation. The tragedy occurred in Ambegaon rehabilitation colony, where a fight erupted between husband Sachin Mengawade and his wife Pallavi. During the heated exchange, Pallavi's sister-in-law Bhagyashree stood nearby holding her infant son. Bhagyashree and her husband Nitin were there trying to resolve the dispute between Pallavi and Sachin. In a fit of rage, Pallavi attempted to strike her brother-in-law Nitin with a trishul (trident). Nitin dodged the weapon, causing it to land fatally on the baby’s head. The force of the blow was so intense that the child died on the spot.

The Yavat police rushed to the scene after being informed. Pallavi, her husband Sachin, and Nitin were all taken into custody for questioning. Locals were left in shock and grief, expressing deep sorrow over the innocent child's death. Police sources revealed that attempts were made by the accused to clean the blood and remove the trishul in an effort to destroy evidence. Investigators are also probing whether the act was influenced by superstition, given the use of a religious weapon. The entire area remains tense as police continue their investigation to uncover the full truth behind the tragedy.