116 NCC Cadets to Attend Republic Day Camp from Maharashtra Directorate

The Maharashtra Directorate NCC Contingent, the Champion Directorate for the Republic Day Camp for the year 2022 was flagged off by Brig Arjun Mitra, Group Cdr, NCC Gp HQ, Pune after the closing address today for its participation in Republic Day 2023.



The contingent comprises of 116 cadets, including 84 Army cadets, 16 Navy cadets, and 16 Air Force cadets on a pro-rata basis, who have been training for the last two months at the NCC Group Headquarters in Pune.

The Vice President of India will open the Republic Day camp in the first week of January 2023, and it will end with the Prime Minister's Rally on January 27, 2023.



During the month-long training, cadets compete in drill, Rajpath Marching, PM's Guard of Honour, PM's Rally, Line layout, Flag Area Briefing, and Cultural Event. The NCC Directorate Maharashtra was named the Best Directorate for its consistent excellent performance throughout the camp in all events during Republic Day Camp 2022. PM Narendra Modi handed the prestigious PM Banner to Maj Gen Y P Khanduri, ADG, NCC Directorate Maharashtra, at the PM's Rally on 28 January 2022 at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The Banner Bearer was SUO Diddesh Jadhav, while the Trophy Bearer was Cadet Capt Nikita Khot.