12 MP ready to quit Shiv Sena party, claims Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Some Shiv Sena MPs had openly stated their support for BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election. After that, in the meeting held on Matoshri today, it is being said that many Shiv Sena MPs have demanded to support Draupadi Murmu. The BJP has fielded Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha. Therefore, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wanted Yashwant Sinha to be the support of Shiv Sena MPs in this election. However, in the meeting held on Matoshri, many Shiv Sena MPs expressed their support for BJP's Draupadi Murmu. Since then, an important piece of information has come to light.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has made a big statement that 12 MPs are ready to quit the Shiv Sena party. Raosaheb Danve interacted with the media in Jalna today. He has made this statement at that time. Also, with a view to the forthcoming elections, we will discuss with the leaders of the Shinde group and involve them in the upcoming elections, said Raosaheb Danve. If Uddhav Thackeray is giving Draupadi Murmu for the post of President, we will welcome them, said Raosaheb Danve.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had clarified that in the presidential election, we will talk to all the MPs and decide exactly who to support. After that, a meeting of Shiv Sena Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs was called on Matoshri in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray.