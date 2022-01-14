12-year-old boy dies by suicide for not being allowed to fly kite

In Jalgaon, two minors lost their lives on Makar Sankrati. In the first case, a 12-year-old boy committed suicide by choking himself as he was not allowed to fly a kite. In another incident, a 10-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite.

In Jalgaon for the last few days, children had started kite flying. Yash Ramesh Rajput from Kanchannagar was not sent out by his family to fly kites on Friday. So in a fit of rage he took the last step. He ended his life by hanging himself with a rope. Yash was just 12 years old. A complaint has been lodged at Shanipeth police station in this regard. Police have launched further investigation.

Another shocking incident has taken place in Jalgaon itself. A 10-year-old boy died while flying a kite in the open field. Patangutsav was celebrated on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. A boy's kite got caught in the power lines. A 10-year-old boy received an electric shock while trying to remove the kite due to which he died. The villagers took the boy to a government medical college and hospital for treatment. Medical officer Dr. Swapnil Kalaskar declared him dead.