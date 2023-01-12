13th Kharghar marathon to be held on January 22

The Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and Kharghar Residents Welfare Association will organise the 'Kharghar Marathon 2023' on January 22, 2023, with a social welfare slogan of "Run for Free From Addiction."

This is the 13th year of the marathon, and the number of participants increases every year. This year's competition will include men's open group 10 km, women's open group 10 km, boys under 17 years 05 km, girls under 17 years 05 km, boys under 14 years 05 km, and girls under 14 years 05 km.

The marathon will begin at 6 a.m. from Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Sector 19, Kharghar, with the flag being hoisted by dignitaries, and the prize distribution ceremony will follow at 9 a.m. from the same place. Winners will receive medals in addition to cash prizes.

There will be a minimal entry fee of Rs 100 for the male and female open groups, as well as the remaining groups, and this fee will be used for social activities. The deadline for participation in the competition is January 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., and contestants must wear the chest number until January 18, 2023, at 5 p.m.