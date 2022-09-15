14 cattle test positive for Lumpy Skin Disease in Thane

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has spread to various parts of Shahapur, Bhiwandi and Ambernath in Thane district. Officials from the district animal husbandry department said blood samples of suspected animals were sent to a lab in Bhopal and 14 of them have tested positive for the infectious viral disease of cattle and buffaloes.

The state government has started vaccination drives for cattle across the state. There has been no effect on milk production and consumption. “Milk supply is not affected in Maharashtra due to this lumpy virus effect. Government has not put any restriction on abattoirs in the state”, said the department. The first case of Lumpy was reported on August 4 in Chinawal village of Raver taluka of Jalgaon district.The virus has been found only in cows and buffaloes. There is no danger to humans in using milk of animals that do not have the symptoms of the disease. Animals can be cured of the disease, however, the milk of such animals may get affected due to the virus.