147 lives lost in Mumbai road accidents during January to June this year: Eknath Shinde

A total of 147 individuals lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from January to June 2023, as disclosed by the Maharashtra government in the state assembly on Tuesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave the figures in a written reply in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

He was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Ashok Chavan. Between January and June, 132 accidents took place in Mumbai and 147 people died in them. The RTO officials have already undertaken vehicle inspection drive to prevent such incidents, the CM said.

Data reveals that in 2023, the state witnessed 33,069 road accidents, slightly higher than the 32,925 incidents recorded in 2019. Additionally, in comparison to 2019, there was a marginal 0.44 percent rise in the number of road accidents in 2022, accompanied by a 16.38 percent increase in the death rate. On a positive note, the number of individuals injured in accidents during this period decreased from 28,628 to 27,218.