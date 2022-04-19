15,185 ST workers return to work in one day

ST Corporation employees have started returning to work. It is learned that 15,185 employees of ST Corporation returned to work on Monday. ST workers have been on strike since the last week of October, 2021. The strike was called to demand the merger of ST Corporation employees with the state government.

ST Corporation employees have started returning to work. The ST administration is confident that ST will start operating at full capacity in the next four days. According to the Transport Board, all the newly arrived employees will be given one day training after undergoing medical examination.

On Monday, 15,185 employees of ST Corporation returned to work. According to the information received, out of 82,108 employees, 61,647 employees were present at work, while 20,461 employees are still to resume at work.

ST workers have been on strike since the last week of October, 2021. The strike was called to demand the merger of ST Corporation employees with the state government. The corporation agreed to some of the demands of the employees. Despite this, the workers insisted on the strike. Finally, the High Court took notice and asked the employees to return to work by April 22. We will take action against those against whom suspension, suspension or other action has been taken. However, employees who do not return to work after the 22nd will be terminated on the ground that they do not need a job, the transport minister said. The ST Corporation has given seven opportunities to the striking employees to report for work so far. However, less than 30 per cent of the employees could not attend during this period. Now the court has given a deadline of April 22. Until then, no action will be taken.